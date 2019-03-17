UMB Financial (UMBF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $67.07 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.55). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $258,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,600.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $602,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

