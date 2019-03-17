UniFirst Corp (UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $776,092.83 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $776,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UNF opened at $138.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.67. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $438.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $38,236,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

