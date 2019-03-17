Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,302,994 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 15th total of 7,910,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,623,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

NYSE UNP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Short Interest Update” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/union-pacific-co-unp-short-interest-update.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.