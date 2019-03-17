Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cedar Fair worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, CEO Richard Zimmerman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FUN opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $67.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.23 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 22,432.99% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

