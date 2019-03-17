Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $5.17 Million in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 166,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enbridge by 74.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,014,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,260,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,570,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,948,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,466 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,768,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,406 shares of company stock valued at $459,513. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.52 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

