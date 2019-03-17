Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Catasys, Inc. (CATS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Catasys were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catasys by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Catasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Catasys by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

CATS stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catasys, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Catasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. initiated coverage on Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catasys in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

