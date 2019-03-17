United Fire Group (UFCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UFCS. ValuEngine cut shares of United Fire Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $45.65 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $30,963.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,559.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $370,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $1,033,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,833,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

