United Parcel Service (UPS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.