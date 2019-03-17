United Services Automobile Association Decreases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $28.88 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

