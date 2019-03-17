United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.80% of American Woodmark worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston purchased 1,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Sidoti began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

