Universal Detection Technology (UNDT) and Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Financial Analysis

Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) and Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and Keysight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A Keysight Technologies 4.57% 25.15% 10.91%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Detection Technology has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Universal Detection Technology and Keysight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Keysight Technologies 1 0 8 1 2.90

Keysight Technologies has a consensus price target of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Keysight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than Universal Detection Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Detection Technology and Keysight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keysight Technologies $3.88 billion 4.17 $165.00 million $3.00 28.66

Keysight Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats Universal Detection Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Detection Technology Company Profile

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset management solutions. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization, consulting, application, and instrument calibration and repair services. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

