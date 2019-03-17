Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. Universal Forest Products reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $988.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $39.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,001,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 285,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 360,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

