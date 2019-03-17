Univest Financial (UVSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,034,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Univest Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.