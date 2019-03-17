USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.01

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00024967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, OKEx and CoinEx. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $242.87 million and approximately $40.93 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.03491792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 239,878,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,327,277 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kucoin, Crex24, CPDAX, Hotbit, Korbit, FCoin, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

