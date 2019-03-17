ValuEngine Downgrades Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) to Sell

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TBNK. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $26.17 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $204,264.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,218.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

