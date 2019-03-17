ValuEngine Lowers Inseego (INSG) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, December 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.67. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, major shareholder Harbor Ltd. Golden purchased 9,752,729 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $29,258,187.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

