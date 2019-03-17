Valvoline Inc (VVV) Stake Decreased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,584,213 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises about 2.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $102,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $208,400,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,471,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,391,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after buying an additional 684,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after buying an additional 403,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,360.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 299,733 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VVV opened at $17.94 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

