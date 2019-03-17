Van ECK Associates Corp Has $179,000 Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CEVA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.27 and a beta of 1.75. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $186,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

