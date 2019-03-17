Van ECK Associates Corp Has $207,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,794 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,664,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,941,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,941,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 216.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

