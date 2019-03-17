Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,519,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,663 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $167,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,030 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,149,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-stake-raised-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.