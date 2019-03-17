Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Position Boosted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of VO opened at $159.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

