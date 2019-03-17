Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,943.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $130.42 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $108.27 and a one year high of $130.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/vanguard-utilities-etf-vpu-holdings-boosted-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.