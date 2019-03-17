Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vectren were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectren by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectren by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

VVC opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vectren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Vectren’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Vectren Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

