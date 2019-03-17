Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,084 shares of company stock worth $5,646,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

