VEON Ltd (VEON) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of VEON worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,972,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $8,223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VEON by 3,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,067,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VEON by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.82. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. VEON’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. VTB Capital downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

