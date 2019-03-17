Vesuvius (VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday.

VSVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 683.85 ($8.94).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Friday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 4867.0000188116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($63,765.84).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

