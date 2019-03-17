Victory Capital (VCTR) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $14.18 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,585,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

