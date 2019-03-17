VIP Tokens (VIP) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. VIP Tokens has a market cap of $50,085.00 and $0.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIP Tokens has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One VIP Tokens coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VIP Tokens

VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin. VIP Tokens’ official website is viptokens.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

VIP Tokens Coin Trading

VIP Tokens can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

