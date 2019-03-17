VMware (VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.61.

VMW stock opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware has a 52 week low of $117.61 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $2,386,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $948,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,111,768. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,342 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

