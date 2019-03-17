Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,350 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 666,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 172,572 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Vocera Communications by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 158,947 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,316.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $402,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,788 shares of company stock worth $3,873,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA opened at $32.95 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -193.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

