vSlice Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. vSlice has a total market cap of $45,509.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. In the last week, vSlice has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00390784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01702890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004842 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

