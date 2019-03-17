Vuzix (VUZI) Shares Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.45. 745,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 334,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 287.75%.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/vuzix-vuzi-shares-down-8-2-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.