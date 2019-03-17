W3Coin Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (W3C)

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One W3Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. W3Coin has a total market cap of $354,148.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W3Coin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W3Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.55 or 0.17407974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

W3Coin Profile

W3Coin (W3C) is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 62,386,404,466 coins. W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial.

Buying and Selling W3Coin

W3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W3Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W3Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.