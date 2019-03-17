Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,820 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 270 Walmart hypermarkets, 94 Superama supermarkets, 162 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores, and 10 Medimart pharmacies.

