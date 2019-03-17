Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.63.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

