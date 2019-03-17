Watsco Inc (WSO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Watsco worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $353,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

