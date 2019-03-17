Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 39,548.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares in the last quarter.

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 52-week low of $1,100.50 and a 52-week high of $1,462.50.

