Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,494 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 94,220 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,412,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

