Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 478,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 183,776 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 109,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

