Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,536,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,438,000 after buying an additional 2,652,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33,678.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,329,000 after buying an additional 2,391,511 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,618,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after buying an additional 2,205,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $50.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-sells-6509-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.