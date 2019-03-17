Webcoin (WEB) 1-Day Volume Hits $818,316.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Webcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. In the last week, Webcoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $140,458.00 and approximately $818,316.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.97 or 0.17245124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051257 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,533,784 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.