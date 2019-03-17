WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

