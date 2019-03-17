Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.27 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

