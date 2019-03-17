Wells Fargo & Co Increases Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $280.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $318.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $338.41 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $199.15 and a 12-month high of $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $125,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $44,356,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

