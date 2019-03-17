Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for At Home Group (HOME)

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on At Home Group to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

HOME opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.30. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

In other At Home Group news, Director Philip L. Francis bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in At Home Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in At Home Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in At Home Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in At Home Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in At Home Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

