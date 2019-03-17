Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.