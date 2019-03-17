Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,188,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the previous session’s volume of 574,077 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The stock has a market cap of $819.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

