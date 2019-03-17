Western Digital Corp (WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cascend Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 12,027,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

