Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Receives $50.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. M Partners increased their price target on shares of Western Gas Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,295,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,515 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,954,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,194 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 53.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,599,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Gas Partners by 73.8% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,018,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.73. 3,387,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Gas Partners has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

