WEX (WEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. The company’s Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment is doing well. WEX is active on the acquisitions and partnership front. Shares of WEX outperformed its indstry in the past three months. Despite such positives, WEX’s businesses continue to suffer from seasonal changes which causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. Global presence exposes WEX to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. High debt may limit WEX’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get WEX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.30.

NYSE:WEX opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. WEX has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $154,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,492,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.